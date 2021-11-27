News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Russia and China call for peaceful coexistence of countries with different ideologies
Russia and China call for peaceful coexistence of countries with different ideologies
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian and Chinese ambassadors to the United States Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang called in an article published in the National Interest for peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries with different ideological and social systems, GazetaRu writes.

China and Russia call on countries to stop using value-based diplomacy to provoke division and confrontation, adhere to mutual respect and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations, and work towards a harmonious coexistence between countries with different social systems, ideologies, different histories, cultures, and level of development, the statement says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos