Russia and China call for peaceful coexistence of countries with different ideologies

The Russian and Chinese ambassadors to the United States Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang called in an article published in the National Interest for peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries with different ideological and social systems, GazetaRu writes.
China and Russia call on countries to stop using value-based diplomacy to provoke division and confrontation, adhere to mutual respect and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations, and work towards a harmonious coexistence between countries with different social systems, ideologies, different histories, cultures, and level of development, the statement says.