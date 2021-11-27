Armenia PM participates in Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participates in the 30th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in Yerevan.
As the press service of the Armenan government told NEWS.am, President Armen Sarkissian, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and others are also participating in the meeting.
The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the Armenians who died in the name of security and protection of the Motherland, after which those present began to discuss issues on the agenda.