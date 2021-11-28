News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Russians create rock that can track Russia's enemies
Russians create rock that can track Russia's enemies
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Cadets of the military aviation academy in Voronezh have created a rock that can track Russia’s enemies, Zvezda reports.

It reminds one of an ordinary rock, but it is equipped with a surveillance system and operates for up to one day.

“When the signal from the movement sensor is operating, the rock is active. There is a camera and microphone. The taping may last fifteen hours. The operator is at a distance of two kilometers and sends all footage to the headquarters,” Zvezda reports, adding that ‘the academic supervisor of the cadets brought the idea of a robotized surveillance complex from Syria’.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos