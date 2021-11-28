Russians create rock that can track Russia's enemies

Cadets of the military aviation academy in Voronezh have created a rock that can track Russia’s enemies, Zvezda reports.
It reminds one of an ordinary rock, but it is equipped with a surveillance system and operates for up to one day.
“When the signal from the movement sensor is operating, the rock is active. There is a camera and microphone. The taping may last fifteen hours. The operator is at a distance of two kilometers and sends all footage to the headquarters,” Zvezda reports, adding that ‘the academic supervisor of the cadets brought the idea of a robotized surveillance complex from Syria’.