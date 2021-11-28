New Zealand MP cycles to hospital to give birth

On Sunday morning, Member of the Parliament of New Zealand Julie Anne Genter cycled to the hospital to give birth to her child, Reuters reports.
A few hours later, the politician posted on her Facebook page a comment stating that she had given birth to her child. “I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening,” she wrote.
As already reported, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern applied for a maternity leave and took her 3-month-old daughter with her to the United Nations Organization when she was still breastfeeding the child.