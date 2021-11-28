Iran declares need to revive natural gas deal with Turkmenistan

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says the country has declared the revival of the natural gas deal with Turkmenistan.
According to him, Turkmenistan is certain that the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to solve the current issues and that Iran’s natural gas deal with Turkmenistan must also be revived. “There is a relevant economic and trade infrastructure for bilateral and regional cooperation, and we need to take steps in this direction which will reduce the workload of traders and exporters,” Raisi stated.
The Iranian president also emphasized that Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization prepares ground for expansion of regional ties and highlighted the fact that there are no obstacles on the path to strengthening of relations with neighboring and regional countries.