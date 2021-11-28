Aliyev believes 'Zangezur transport corridor is becoming a reality'

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev believes ‘the Zangezur transport corridor is becoming a reality’.
“This new transport infrastructure will become an important part of the East-West and North-South corridor,” Aliyev declared in his speech at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat. Moreover, he expressed certainty that the member states of the ECO will benefit from the opportunities that the Zangezur corridor will offer.
According to him, Azerbaijan’s leadership is carrying out large-scale activities to restore the ‘occupied’ and so-called ‘Eastern Zangezur’ territories of Nagorno-Karabakh. “In 2021, the government allocated $1,300,000,000 for restoration, and at least the same amount of funds will be allocated in 2022,” he stated, adding that Nagorno-Karabakh and ‘Eastern Zangezur’ are declared ‘green energy’ zones — the solar energy potential in those territories is 7,200 megawatts, and the wind power is 2,000 megawatts.