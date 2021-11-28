Armenian newspaper: Identities of remains of 11 servicemen transferred to Armenia established

The remains of the boys of Tsori D-20 division who were deemed to be missing for nearly a year and three months, have been found; the Requiem Service for the nine servicemen will be held on Dec. 2 through a military protocol, the relative of one of the servicemen told Pastinfo Armenian newspaper.

“The Requiem Service for the boys of the D-20 artillery division of the Tsor military unit will be held on Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan. At the parents’ request, the money for the wreaths can be transferred to Priest Bardughimeos Hakobyan for organizing the pilgrimages of the missing servicemen’s relatives (bank account: 163548011010, Varuzhan Hakobyan),” the serviceman’s relative informed.

Earlier, Pastinfo had touched upon the fact that the servicemen of the artillery division were missing.

On Nov. 2 of this year, Azerbaijan transferred the remains of servicemen to the Armenian side.

As reported yesterday, after long talks and with the accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, at the intersection of the Karmir Shuka village of Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Azerbaijan transferred to the Armenian side the remains of 11 servicemen who were killed during the third war in Artsakh and were deemed to be missing. Their identities were confirmed through a forensic medicine expert examination.

The Requiem Service for nine of them (Davit Azatyan, Hayk Antonyan, Karen Danielyan, Artak Mikayelyan, Narek Ohanyan, Artur Papyan, Mher Papikyan, Ruben Poghosyan and Samvel Poghosyan) will be held on Dec. 2,” the source reports.