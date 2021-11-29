News
Azerbaijan army holds tactical military exercises
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Tactical exercises with combat shots were held by the grenade launching and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army, Haqqin.az reports, citing the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Based on the experience gained during the military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, the main goal of these tactical exercises is to "improve the practical skills of the personnel in the timely and accurate execution of tasks with the correct use of firepower, as well as to improve the management skills of the command staff."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
