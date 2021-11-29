Yerevan mayor leaves for Saint Petersburg

From November 29 to December 1, at the invitation of Governor of Saint Petersburg Aleksandr Beglov, the delegation of Yerevan led by Mayor Hayk Marutyan will be on an official visit to the northern capital of the Russian Federation, Yerevan Municipality reports.
Within the scope of the visit, the mayor of Yerevan will have a meeting with the governor of Saint Petersburg during which a ‘roadmap’ for cooperation for the years 2021-25 will be signed between the two cities. The members of the delegation will also visit several facilities in charge of economic management in Saint Petersburg.