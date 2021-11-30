News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 30
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.28/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by 0.42 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552.46 (up by AMD 4.12), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 649.72 (up by AMD 1.68), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.50 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 363.26, AMD 27,922.01 and AMD 15,165.24, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Water tariff in Armenia to increase on January 1
The Public Services Regulatory Commission has set the new tariffs…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 535.72...
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 537.47...
 Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos