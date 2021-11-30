EU Ambassador to Armenia: Soldier's Home rehabilitation center is unprecedented institution

Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin today visited the Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center where she learned about the conditions for the treatment and recovery of the soldiers.
Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan posted the following comment on his Facebook page and added photos:
“We introduced the EU Ambassador to the conditions for treatment and recovery of the boys and presented the social, educational and cultural programs that we are carrying out.
By coincidence, Andrea Wiktorin also attended one of the movie courses hosted at the Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center. When the Ambassador was shown the dances of boys with prosthetic legs and on wheelchairs, she admitted that she was very impressed with everything that is being done at the Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center. The Ambassador recommended considering vocational trainings and other joint programs in the future.”