Armenia ex-President Sargsyan attending international videoconference (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Third President of Armenia, chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday is remotely attending the international interparty videoconference, entitled "Global challenges of the 21st century: Interparty dimension," which is taking place within the framework of the events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the ruling United Russia party.

A number of heads of states and governments, as well as leaders of many influential political parties are taking part in this important event, the office of the third president informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
