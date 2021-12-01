News
Russia MFA: OSCE plays useful role in promoting settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The OSCE plays a useful role in the process of promoting the settlement of the Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflicts. This is noted in a statement posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry—and dedicated to the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"We believe that the settlement of any conflict should be carried out by peaceful political-diplomatic methods—within the established formats, with the direct participation of the conflicting parties, and taking into account the interests of the parties," the statement also reads.
