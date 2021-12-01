NEWS.am daily digest: 01.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 01.12.21:

- In addition to the June 7 statement issued by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, according to which a case of high treason committed by an organized group was revealed, the NSS informs about the completion of the investigation of the respective criminal case.

During the investigation, it was found out that the two Armenian citizens, not having a permanent job and a source of income, went to Istanbul, Turkey, to look for a job, where they appeared in the sight of the Azerbaijani special services and accepted the offer to be recruited by them and work in exchange for material benefits and to the detriment of Armenia's territorial integrity and external security.

According to the evidence obtained in the criminal case, the persons who committed this high treason have been included as defendants, and on November 26, the criminal case against them was sent, with an indictment, to the prosecutor supervising the legality of this investigation to confirm it and send it to court.

- The political dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan may lead to a sustainable settlement. This is what President of the European Council Charles Michel declared in his speech at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

“The protracted conflicts in the region remain a fundamental issue. They require new efforts, in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. The EU is ready to play its role in the prevention and settlement of conflicts. This includes confidence-building and promotion of a sustainable and comprehensive settlement, including support to the measures for post-conflict reconstruction.

- As of Wednesday morning, 502 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 339,020 in the country.

Also, 43 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,610 cases.

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold telephone talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he may address the situation in Ukraine. The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Riga, where the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers is taking place, TASS reports.

"We are in contact with both sides [Russia and Ukraine] and are in favor of de-escalation. Recently I held talks with [Russian FM Sergey] Lavrov and [Ukrainian FM Dmytro] Kuleba. On Friday, our president is going to hold talks with President Putin," the Turkish FM said in response to a reporter's request to comment on the current tension between Russia and Ukraine.