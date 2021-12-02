Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss situation in Armenia, Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial. This is noted in a press release attributable to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the crisis in Ethiopia and joint efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the Black Sea region.
“They also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as Afghanistan,” the press release also reads, in particular.