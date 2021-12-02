Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Russia's mediation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is welcomed by the countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

His remarks came during the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

Ministers from Russia, the United States, and France adopted a statement on the Karabakh settlement, which, among other things, welcomes the mediation efforts of Russia, he said.

The minister added that Russia would like to see a bigger outcome of the current session, including a political declaration, which has not been adopted for more than 10 years.