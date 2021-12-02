Blinken discusses with Bayramov situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

In Stockholm, on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council, a meeting was held between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
According to Azerbaijani media, the parties discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, energy, and other spheres.
The US Secretary of State highly appreciated the cooperation on international peace and security issues, including the activities of Azerbaijan in Afghanistan.
The parties discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.