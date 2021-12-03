News
Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)
Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 5:35am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a resident of an apartment in Charentsavan city was throwing things out of the apartment, and a child was crying and smoke was observed inside.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire, after which they found a woman's burnt body in the living room of this apartment.

Police and investigators have found that the deceased was Rosa G., 89, a resident of this apartment.

Materials are being prepared on the incident.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
