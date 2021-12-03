Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)

A tragic incident took place Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 5:35am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a resident of an apartment in Charentsavan city was throwing things out of the apartment, and a child was crying and smoke was observed inside.
The firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire, after which they found a woman's burnt body in the living room of this apartment.
Police and investigators have found that the deceased was Rosa G., 89, a resident of this apartment.
Materials are being prepared on the incident.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.