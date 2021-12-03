9th Khachaturian International Festival to be held in Yerevan

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will hold the 9th Khachaturian International Festival in the capital Yerevan, from December 14 to 20, the orchestra informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This year it bears the title, "Three Friends: Khachaturian, Prokofiev, Shostakovich."
During the four festival concerts, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will present the works of the aforesaid three great composers of the 20th century.
The festival will conclude with the Symphonic Jazz concert, during which Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian's works will be performed with jazz instrumentation.
In November, the Khachaturian International Festival became a member of the European Festivals Association.