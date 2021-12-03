Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 489.99 /$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by 1.49 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 553.44 (up by AMD 0.31), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 650.95 (up by AMD 0.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.65 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 352.8, AMD 27,805 and AMD 14,776.82, respectively.