OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under their auspices in Stockholm. This is stated in the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The Co-Chairs met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on December 1 and with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jehun Bayramov on December 2 on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm. The Co-Chairs also met with the new OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister. The meetings were attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The co-chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under their auspices in Stockholm. They express their readiness to hold such a meeting as soon as circumstances permit the continuation of the discussions begun in September in New York and in November in Paris.