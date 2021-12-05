UAE National Security Advisor to visit Iran

National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Iran on Monday, December 6, Mehr reports.
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Tehran at the official invitation of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.
It is planned that he will hold talks with Shamkhani and some high-ranking officials of Iran. Development and strengthening of bilateral relations and discussion of the latest events in the region are some of the goals of Sheikh Tahnun bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Tehran.
Earlier, former Emirati Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said the UAE took steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as we are not interested in confrontation.