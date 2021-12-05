The body of a young man found under a bridge in Yerevan

The body of a young man was found under the Davitashen Bridge in Yerevan, the crime news site shamshyan.com reported on Sunday.
It is noted that the signal that a body was found under the bridge was received by the police on December 4 at 12:50.
Police and investigators arrived at the scene.
According to the website, the deceased had no hand. Law enforcement officials have already established his identity. It turns out whether the man was killed or committed suicide. There is a version that the body was disfigured by stray dogs.
A criminal case was initiated. An investigation is underway. A forensic medical examination was appointed.