News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Copper price remains almost unchanged
Copper price remains almost unchanged
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Copper is almost flat in price Wednesday morning amid uncertain prospects for global metal demand in light of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, trading data showed.

The price of March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.02% to $ 4.3415 per pound - nearly 0.45 kilos.

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), by the end of Tuesday, the cost of a ton of copper for delivery in three months increased by 0.95% - to $ 9595, aluminum - by 1.56%, to $ 2625.5, zinc - increased by 2.02 %, up to 3226.5 dollars per ton.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos