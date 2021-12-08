Copper price remains almost unchanged

Copper is almost flat in price Wednesday morning amid uncertain prospects for global metal demand in light of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, trading data showed.
The price of March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose 0.02% to $ 4.3415 per pound - nearly 0.45 kilos.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), by the end of Tuesday, the cost of a ton of copper for delivery in three months increased by 0.95% - to $ 9595, aluminum - by 1.56%, to $ 2625.5, zinc - increased by 2.02 %, up to 3226.5 dollars per ton.