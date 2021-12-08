Minister briefs UK envoy on details of justice sector digitalization

YEREVAN. – The minister of justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, on Wednesday received UK Ambassador John Gallagher, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the Minister presented the reforms being implemented in Armenia in the sphere of justice, and the details of the drafting of a new constitution.
Ambassador Gallagher, in turn, lauded Armenia's efforts aimed at democratic development. Also, he reflected on the holding of impartial and transparent local elections, and expressed readiness to assist in the strengthening of effective governance and democracy in Armenia.
In addition, the British diplomat presented the programs being implemented by his country in Armenia, in particular, touching upon the activities that were carried out in the digitalization of services being provided by Armenian state bodies.
Minister Andreasyan, for his part, briefed to the UK envoy on the details of e-justice, as well as the digitalization of the public services sector and the forthcoming reforms.
The minister of justice reflected also on the reforms in the law on mass media of Armenia, and highlighted the respective track-record of the UK.
Furthermore, Andreasyan presented the plans for the establishment of a new arbitration center in Armenia, emphasizing the possibility of introducing the UK's leading experience in this domain in Armenia.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue and further deepen their collaboration.