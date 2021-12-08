ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)

#FeelwithYourHeart is a project initiated by ARARAT Museum, aimed to highlight the inclusive agenda and define ARARAT Museum as an open and comfortable place of cultural entertainment for all members of the society, interested in the heritage of Armenian brandy making.

In collaboration with Unison NGO, ARARAT Museum carried out a series of tours for people with special needs. In the frames of the project, the guests were introduced to the rich history of Armenian brandy making, moments of historical triumphs, as well as the modern facets of the century-old mastery.

The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses - visual, tactile, auditory, olfactory and taste. Hence, ARARAT Museum is accessible to visitors with special needs not only in terms of the building’s accessibility but also by the vast possibilities of sensory perceptions.

“In brandy making the true harmony is achieved thanks to the uniqueness of every single piece. I believe that we as a society can come one step closer to the real harmony when we start appreciating every one of us. #FeelwithYourHeart project is about absence of obstacles and openness. It comes to highlight that the most important things are ultimately felt by our hearts. I hope that our initiative will not only give our guests aesthetic experience but will also serve as a source of inspiration,” commented Serge Khachatryan, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.

“The management and the staff of the Yerevan Brandy Company organized a very warm reception. It is important to mention, that ARARAT Museum is one of the few museums in Yerevan, which corresponds to the standards of a barrier-free environment. The visit to the museum was very insightful and enjoyable. We gladly recommend everyone, including people with disabilities, to learn about the history and exhibits of this unique museum. After all, Armenian brandy is our national pride,” said Armen Alaverdyan, Executive Director of Unison NGO.

People with special needs frequently visit the ARARAT Museum. However, the project was symbolically launched on social media on December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, aimed to emphasize the notion that emotional experience can overcome any barriers and can only be felt by the heart.

In addition, ARARAT Museum is a place where the expression “from the bottom of my heart” is not merely a figure of speech. After all, the brandy spirit which is being aged inside the barrels of the museum is traditionally called “heart” by the masters of brandy making.