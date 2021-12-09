Armenia deputy defense minister: No group has come from Moscow for demarcation

Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan refutes the news that a group has arrived from Moscow in Armenia for delimitation and demarcation.
“Various groups can visit Armenia to discuss their issues. Don’t forget that Russia has a military base in Armenia. However, there is no group that has come from Moscow for the purpose of demarcation and delimitation,” the deputy minister told reporters in parliament.
Asked why the situation on the border escalates on a regular basis, Sargsyan said there are many issues that haven’t been verified and there will constantly be attempts to take advantage of the situation. He said he constantly tries to avoid answering questions about the border and the situation on the border and added that it is necessary to understand that these issues are delicate issues and people should only be satisfied with the official news.