Armenia State Revenue Committee chief hosts Iran Customs Administration head

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received the delegation led by Head of Iran’s Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi.
As reported the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, during the meeting, importance was attached to the exchange of electronic data on international transport between the customs authorities of the two countries.
The parties expressed their willingness to provide data to complete the necessary activities and launch the process by March 2022. They also discussed mechanisms to simplify customs procedures in order to speed up cargo transportation.
Badasyan assured that all the issues for development of cooperation with Iran are among the priorities of the Armenian government and that Armenia will make all efforts for enhancement of the cooperation.