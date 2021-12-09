Zakharova says news about recall of Russia's Ambassador to Armenia is misinformation

It’s incorrect, it’s misinformation. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told reporters today, refuting the press releases of Armenian presses stating that Ambassador of the Russian Federation Sergey Kopirkin has been recalled from Armenia.
“We will give the particular newspaper time until the day after tomorrow…The newspaper needs to publish a refutation the day after tomorrow since the news was fake. It’s incorrect, it’s misinformation. The news is inaccurate, and our Ambassador continues to serve and perform the tasks set by the country’s leadership,” Zakharova said.