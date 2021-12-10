Newspaper: What is reason for recent long visit to Armenia by ex-commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, two RF [(Russian Federation)] deputy defense ministers were among the RF representatives of the [Armenia-Azerbaijan borer] demarcation and delimitation commission who arrived in Yerevan yesterday.
They were met at the Erebuni military airport by the former commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, who will head the work of the Russian part of this commission.
Upon arrival in Yerevan, they traveled to [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, met with the [Russian] peacekeeping troops and their command.
By the way, according to our sources, the Russian side is concerned about the fact of the Azerbaijani violence against the civilian population in Artsakh, as it understands that this will lead to a big anti-Russian wave. This is the reason for Muradov's last long visit to Armenia. Only his presence restrains the Azerbaijani side to some extent. According to our information, there was no meeting with any representative of the military-political leadership of Artsakh.
Yesterday, the delegation that arrived from Russia left for Gyumri, the Russian 102nd military base, and today, most likely, they will leave Armenia.