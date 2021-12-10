Armenia FM briefs Francophonie chief on regional security issues (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed the implementation of initiatives within the framework of Armenia's chairmanship in the OIF.
Also, Mirzoyan and Mushikiwabo touched upon the prospects of strengthening Armenia-Francophonie cooperation.
The FM stressed that Armenia supports the OIF reform agenda proposed by Secretary General Mushikiwabo.
The Secretary General of the OIF presented to the FM of Armenia the final report of the OIF observation mission carried out during the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia in June.
Ararat Mirzoyan and Louise Mushikiwabo exchanged views also on the preparations for the 18th OIF summit scheduled for 2022 in Tunisia.
During the meeting, FM Ararat Mirzoyan presented also issues related to regional stability and security.