Special court hearing underway on case of Armenia opposition lawmaker behind bars

The special court session on the criminal case against Dr. Armen Charchyan the imprisoned MP from the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan, has kicked off Friday at a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction—and based on a decision of the Constitutional Court.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday made a decision on the constitutionality of Article 31, Section 1, Clause 3, and Article 295, Section 1, Clause 2 second paragraph of the Criminal Procedure Code, and it ruled that a person in custody cannot be kept in custody from the moment of acquiring the status of an MP.
On August 23, the Criminal Court of Appeal had granted the prosecution’s appeal against the lower court’s decision to release Armen Charchyan on bail. After this appellate court decision, Armen Charchyan had gone to a Yerevan penitentiary on his own initiative, and was arrested there. But On August 30, it became known that Charchyan's health condition had deteriorated and he was taken to Yerevan civic hospital.
Charchyan had suffered an acute heart attack on August 24, has severe diabetes, and is taking 92 units of insulin which is incompatible with his being in custody—and this incompatibility is confirmed by a government decision, too.
Armen Charchyan is charged with committing electoral fraud.