Armenia finance minister receives France Ambassador and French Development Agency Regional Director

Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan on Friday had a meeting with the delegation led by Ambassador of France Anne Louyot, and among the attendees were French Development Agency (FDA) Regional Director Rafael Jozan and representatives of the French Embassy and the FDA, as reported the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.
Greeting the guests, Minister Khachatryan attached importance to the development of cooperation with France, especially in the implementation of the reforms set forth by the Armenian government. He also presented the main provisions of the government program and stressed the opportunities for enhancing the bilateral ties within the scope of the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The French Ambassador stated that she is ready to work closely with the Government of Armenia for implementation of the bilateral programs, further development of the Armenian-French relations and further expansion of the economic ties of the two countries. She emphasized that the FDA will continue its active investment activities in Armenia, particularly for improvement of infrastructures.
The FDA Regional Director presented the course of programs being implemented in Armenia, as well as expressed the organization’s willingness to develop new programs in line with the reforms set forth by the Armenian government.