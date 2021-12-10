The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank

The presentation of the book “Capitalism and Freedom” - one of the most influential scientific works published in the second half of the 20th century - was held on December 10. Nobel laureate in economics Milton Friedman thereby made a significant contribution to economics and promoted the economic development of many countries around the world.
The book by Milton Friedman was translated into Armenian by Newmag Publishing House and was published on the initiative of Ardshinbank.
“About a year ago, one of our colleagues noticed during a conversation that Friedman’s book had not yet been translated into Armenian; we took the initiative to present it to the Armenian reader. I am glad that today we can introduce the result of our cooperation with Newmag Publishing House to you and to the public at large,” Ardshinbank Management Board Chairman Artak Ananyan said.
The presentation was attended by prominent economists, banking sector representatives, prominent individuals dealing with the practical and theoretical aspects of economics.
Attaching importance to the publication of Friedman’s work, Ardshinbank mentions in the preface of the Armenian edition of the book: “Being one of the largest and system-building banks in Armenia Ardshinbank has always attached importance to the promotion of economic thought and to the institutional development of the financial system. The Armenian translation and publication of Milton Friedman’s book is our modest contribution to that. Ardshinbank is confident that our collective thinking, higher education and full understanding will open new horizons for development.”
