News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank
The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The presentation of the book “Capitalism and Freedom” - one of the most influential scientific works published in the second half of the 20th century - was held on December 10. Nobel laureate in economics Milton Friedman thereby made a significant contribution to economics and promoted the economic development of many countries around the world.

The book by Milton Friedman was translated into Armenian by Newmag Publishing House and was published on the initiative of Ardshinbank.

“About a year ago, one of our colleagues noticed during a conversation that Friedman’s book had not yet been translated into Armenian; we took the initiative to present it to the Armenian reader. I am glad that today we can introduce the result of our cooperation with Newmag Publishing House to you and to the public at large,” Ardshinbank Management Board Chairman Artak Ananyan said.

The presentation was attended by prominent economists, banking sector representatives, prominent individuals dealing with the practical and theoretical aspects of economics.

Attaching importance to the publication of Friedman’s work, Ardshinbank mentions in the preface of the Armenian edition of the book: “Being one of the largest and system-building banks in Armenia Ardshinbank has always attached importance to the promotion of economic thought and to the institutional development of the financial system. The Armenian translation and publication of Milton Friedman’s book is our modest contribution to that. Ardshinbank is confident that our collective thinking, higher education and full understanding will open new horizons for development.”

Ardshinbank’s operations are regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million
HSBC was fined nearly $200 million, while Credit Suisse…
 Ardshinbank named the Best Bank of the Year by The Banker international magazine
The award given by this authoritative magazine is another acknowledgement of our successful strategy...
 Central Bank of Armenia becomes member of Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN)
Members are committed to moving...
 Inecobank introduces BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, to Armenia
Anons: "The goal of paylater is to…
 Android banking apps and crypto wallets are under threat
Attackers independently distributed the SharkBot Trojan, using social engineering forcing...
 Head of Markets at Symbiotics: I think it’s good moment to invest in Armenia
Ameriabank hosted Vincent Lehner…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos