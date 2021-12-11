News
At least 2 killed from tornado in Arkansas
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least two persons were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to the NBC’s local channel.

And at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home, but they managed to get out of the half-destroyed building,

Their health condition is not reported yet.

Ambulance services are working at the scene, and additional units have been dispatched from the neighboring city.

A part of the roof of this nursing home was torn off, and a part of the building collapsed as a result of this natural disaster.
