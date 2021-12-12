US tornado leaves 79 people killed

Tornadoes that hit several US states have killed at least 79 people, CNN TV channel reported.
The largest number of victims, 70 people, was recorded in the state of Kentucky, which suffered the brunt of the disaster.
At the same time, the number of victims could rise to a hundred, warned Governor Andy Besheer.
In Arkansas and Tennessee, authorities report three deaths in each of these states, in Illinois, a disaster claimed the lives of two local residents, and an 84-year-old woman died in Missouri.
The worst damage was inflicted on the small town of Mayfield with a population of 10 thousand people, where, in particular, the roof of a candle factory collapsed, a police station and a fire station were destroyed.