News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 12
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Azerbaijani FM says the only way to avoid tensions is to start the process of demarcation
Azerbaijani FM says the only way to avoid tensions is to start the process of demarcation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The only way to avoid tensions is to start the demarcation process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, commenting on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, vesti.az reports.

According to him, until today Armenia did not allow this under various pretexts.

Despite the constructive talks initiated by the Azerbaijani state, we do not observe this from the opposite side, he said, accusing Armenia of provocations on the border and noting that this will have very serious consequences.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos