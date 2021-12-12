Azerbaijani FM says the only way to avoid tensions is to start the process of demarcation

The only way to avoid tensions is to start the demarcation process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, commenting on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, vesti.az reports.
According to him, until today Armenia did not allow this under various pretexts.
Despite the constructive talks initiated by the Azerbaijani state, we do not observe this from the opposite side, he said, accusing Armenia of provocations on the border and noting that this will have very serious consequences.