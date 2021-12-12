News
Iran ready to exchange electricity with neighboring countries
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran can exchange electricity with Armenia, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, said Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabiyan, IRNA reported.

Expanding Iran's power grid with neighboring countries following international standards to develop the exchange and export of electricity is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Energy of the 13th administration of the country.

The Iranian Energy Minister cited as an example the synchronization of the country's power grid with Russia and the connection to the power grids of the Persian Gulf countries by an underwater cable.

At a meeting with the heads of missions of the Islamic Republic in neighboring countries, he announced the production of a class F turbine, noting that Iran is one of the few countries in the world that produces electrical equipment, turbines, generators, etc. at the highest technological level.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
