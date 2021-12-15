Moldova's special services arrest and conduct search against founder of Wargonzo Semyon Pegov

Officers of the Information and Security Service of Moldova have arrested and conducted a search against Russian journalist and founder of WarGonzo Semyon Pegov, Member of the State Duma Artem Turov reported on his Telegram channel.
“During a flight from Kishinev to Moscow tonight, Pegov was stopped and held for over an hour,” the parliamentarian wrote. According to him, the Russian journalist had videotaped stories about the history and events of the Transdniester conflict, as well as Russia’s role in the settlement of the conflict.
Turov informed that the officers of the Moldovan special services conducted a search against Pegov, inspected his phones, laptop and other devices, as well as threatened to transfer him to Ukraine’s security forces. Later, the Russian journalist, “who responded to the happening very adequately”, was released. “However, all the unfriendly actions that are being carried out when our country is providing unprecedented assistance to Moldova, spark doubt,” the MP concluded, Lenta reports.