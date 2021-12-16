Armenian MP: Armenia accepts as a basis the map of 1926, but Russia offered the one of 1974 to stabilize situation

There are several military maps, and some of them are approved by the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, but we are talking about the map of 1926, after which there have been many transformations, and the latest map is the military map dating back to 1974. This is what deputy of the ruling Civil Contract Party Arman Yeghoyan told reporters in parliament today.

According to him, that military map indicates the border at the level of hills, and this is the most recent map. “There have been changes, but not in every place. Armenia accepts as a basis the map of 1926, but we don’t have the maps that are in accordance with all the documents. There are many maps that neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan has, but the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has them, and Russia has offered to be guided by those maps. Demarcation and delimitation can change many things.

Currently, Armenia was offered this map in order to stabilize the situation, and it is the last map approved by the General Staff in 1974,” he said.