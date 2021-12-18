Armenia plans to restore 45 km of railway section leading to Azerbaijan

The Armenian government plans to restore 45 km of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz section of the railway, for which it will spend about $ 200 million, Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Mher Grigoryan told TASS on Saturday.
"According to preliminary estimates of experts, the indicative cost of restoring sections of railway tracks passing through the territory of Armenia will be about $ 200 million. The length of the section (across the territory of Armenia - approx. TASS) in aggregate will be about 45 km, and the total length of the track - about 340 km," he noted.