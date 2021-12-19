News
Sunday
December 19
Names of 10 Armenian POWs who were returned from Azerbaijan Sunday are announced
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Through the mediation of President Charles Michel of the European Council, ten Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) have returned to their homeland. Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Sunday wrote about this on Facebook, and publicized the names of these captives who have been returned.

They are: Hrachik Galstyan, Mkrtich Dilanyan, Gagik Harutyunyan, Radik Poghosyan, Andranik Ghevondyan, Artur Nazaryan, Marat Shahinyan, Sevak Petrosyan, Karlen Stepanyan, and Hayk Vasilyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
