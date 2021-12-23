Situation tense in Armenia’s Parakar

The situation is tense Thursday morning in Parakar village of Armenia.
Today is the day of the inauguration of the new village mayor, but the thing is that two people at once—those heading the electoral lists of the Country to Live party and the "Davit Minasyan" bloc—consider themselves elected community leader.
As a result of the local elections in Parakar, the Country to Live party won ten seats in the Parakar village council, the "Davit Minasyan" bloc of parties—nine, and Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party—two.
First, Volodya Grigoryan, the candidate from the Country to Live party, was nominated for the post of village mayor, and was elected by ten votes. According to the Country to Live party, the law allows to elect by 40 percent the only candidate nominated for community leader.
After that, the Parakar village council members supporting Davit Manukyan’s candidacy came to the council, and they elected Manukyan village mayor, with 11 votes—which is more than 50 percent.