News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Greece and Turkey to hold new talks in Athens next week
Greece and Turkey to hold new talks in Athens next week
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece and Turkey will hold new talks in Athens next week to discuss the situation in the Mediterranean basin, the Greek Foreign Ministry reported.

Greek-Turkish diplomatic consultations resumed last year after a five-year break. One of the main topics of the Ankara-Athens talks is the further fate of the demilitarized status of the islands in the immediate vicinity of the Turkish coast.

The Turkish authorities claim that Greece, in violation of the provisions of the Lausanne Treaty, is building military infrastructure on these islands.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos