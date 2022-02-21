Ruling force legislator: Azerbaijan MPs already arrived in Armenia

The Azerbaijani MPs have already arrived in Armenia. Maria Karapetyan, a member of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA Monday.
"Two MPs and one escort have came," she said.
Asked whether there will be contacts with these Azerbaijani lawmakers, Karapetyan responded: "In the institutional formats in which the MPs of Armenia communicate with the MPs of all [other] countries—including the MPs of Azerbaijan—when they go on business trips, naturally, there will be an institutional presence in such a format this time as well."
As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, the Bureau and Committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will hold meetings in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Monday and Tuesday—and the members of the legislatures of the Eastern Partnership countries and the European Parliament will attend these meetings.