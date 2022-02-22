News
Yerevan hosting Euronest Parliamentary Assembly committees’ sessions
The sessions of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) committees are taking place in Yerevan Tuesday.

Maria Karapetyan, a member of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, is chairing the meeting of the Euronest PA Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy.

The participants of the meeting have approved the agenda and started the discussions. One of the topics of today's discussion is "Increase of Russia's military presence on the Ukrainian border."

Two Azerbaijani MPs are also attending these sessions.
