Putin comments on possible use of military abroad

If necessary, Russia will fulfill its commitments to provide military assistance to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.
"We signed agreements yesterday, and in these agreements with both the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic there are relevant clauses that say we will provide these republics with appropriate assistance, including military," Putin said at a press conference.
At the same time, he noted that he did not say that Russian troops would go into the Donbas "right now".
"Predicting any specific outline of possible actions is impossible, it depends on the specific situation that is taking shape on the ground," Putin told reporters.
He also expressed his opinion on the likelihood of Ukraine joining NATO.
"The best solution to the issue would be if the current Kyiv authorities themselves refused to join NATO and maintained neutrality," Putin said