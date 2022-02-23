Armenia economy minister: We are considering all possibilities to mitigate possible blows of ruble devaluation

We are considering all the possibilities to mitigate the possible blows of a devaluation of the ruble. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, told this to reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, all the respective factors are being studied, a direct connection is being maintained with both exporters and other businessmen who may be affected by a devaluation of the Russian ruble.
He informed that a big consultation with exporters was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Economy.
"We are closely following the development of the situation, and in general we are very worried," the minister added.
Kerobyan assured, however, that everything will be done to minimize the losses of economic entities in case of devaluation of the ruble.