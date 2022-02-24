News
US, Poland, OSCE temporarily evacuate members of their missions from Ukraine
US, Poland, OSCE temporarily evacuate members of their missions from Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The main part of the US diplomatic corps in Ukraine is now operating from the territory of Poland, TASS reported, citing Reuters.

"We will continually assess the security situation to determine when it may be safe for US government personnel to return to Ukraine," the official said.

Earlier, the US decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv. In recent days, representatives of the US diplomatic corps have been working from Lviv and leaving for Poland overnight. CNN reported on Thursday that all US diplomats were now outside Ukraine.

OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said she had decided to temporarily evacuate all OSCE mission members from Ukraine as soon as possible.

Poland in connection with the situation in Ukraine has decided to suspend the work of four consulates-general in that country. According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the embassy in Kyiv and the consulate-general in Lviv will continue their work.

"For security reasons, the activities of the other Polish consular missions in Ukraine have been temporarily suspended," the Foreign Ministry added. These are the consulates general in Kharkiv, Lutsk, Odessa and Vinnytsia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
