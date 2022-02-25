Armenia PM, premiers of other EEU countries meet with Kazakhstan President

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and the Heads of Government of the other EEU member states met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President of Kazakhstan welcomed the heads of delegations of the EEU countries and expressed hope that the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nur-Sultan will be fruitful.

In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan, in particular, noted that the President of Kazakhstan was right in noting that today's sitting coincides with the drastic aggravation of the geopolitical situation. "It is obvious that we are in a sensitive period, in sensitive geopolitical tectonic processes, and in this context, of course, the Eurasian Economic Union is an important format to develop the economies of our countries.

Of course, it is obvious that sanctions will have a clear impact on the economic climate in the Eurasian region, and in this regard, we need to discuss what operative decisions we should make to minimize these negative consequences and if possible, bypass them by taking appropriate steps.

You are right. The results of 2021 are quite positive for the Eurasian Economic Union, because, in fact, last year was already a crisis year, but the total volume of trade and economic ties within the EEU, trade turnover has increased, which is quite a positive signal for all of us," the Prime Minister of Armenia said.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there is a potential for expansion of the Eurasian economic region. "There are observer states with which we cooperate quite effectively. There is also some interest from other countries to strengthen ties with the Eurasian Economic Union. I think this is a generally positive process, and I hope that the Eurasian Economic Union, we all will succeed in implementing a policy that in the current situation will strengthen the EEU as an economic platform, will continue to give impetus to the development of the economies of our countries," PM Pashinyan said.